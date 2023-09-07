CoCT says it's making 'good progress' updating prepaid electricity meters

The city said about 504,000 of its 600,000 installed prepaid meters had already been updated as part of a national programme.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it has made excellent progress in updating electricity meters to ensure Capetonians are not left in the dark.

The city said about 504,000 of its 600,000 installed prepaid meters have already been updated as part of a national programme.

All prepaid metering software across the country must be updated before November next year or customers won't be able to recharge their meters with new tokens.

Cape Town Mayco member for Energy Beverley van Reenen said the city would reach the remaining areas in the coming months so Capetonians are not left without power.

Van Reenen said customers in Grassy Park, Ottery, Pelican Park, and Philippi would now be able to update their electricity meters until the end of October.

She added that meters of customers in the Gordon's Bay, Helderberg, Sir Lowry's Pass, Somerset West, and Strand areas would be updated before the end of the year.

"The city is making especially good progress in comparison to other municipalities across the country. We look forward to seeing this project come to an end successfully in the next few months."

As part of the programme, all prepaid metering software across the country must be updated before November next year or customers won't be able to recharge their meters with new tokens.