CoCT preparing legal steps to force govt to hand over rail control: Hill-Lewis

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has revealed that the city's lawyers are preparing to take legal steps to force national government to hand over its rail network responsibilities to the country's metros.

During the week, President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament that there were broad consultations with metros about the rail takeover strategy.

However, Hill-Lewis denied this, saying the city was not able to secure a meeting with national government to discuss the takeover of rail networks, despite numerous attempts.

The mayor said the city's now set to launch an intergovernmental dispute.

"It follows the answer that the president gave in the National Assembly yesterday, which was somewhat misleading, I’m afraid, in which he said there was a whole lot of consultation going on behind the scenes, including with all of the metros. Now we are totally unaware of any such consultation."

Hill-Lewis said he was, however, encouraged that the president confirmed the Cabinet's decision in 2022.

"He said it is still the government's intention to devolve the rail, that the process is happening, and I just think he's mistaken or misinformed about what's actually happening."