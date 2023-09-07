Black Sash holding govt accountable for Postbank's pension payout glitches

The technical glitch on Postbank’s payment system left thousands of pensioners across the country without their grants on Tuesday and Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Human rights organisation Black Sash is holding government accountable for the glitches Postbank has been experiencing when paying social grants to pensioners.

The technical glitch on Postbank’s payment system left thousands of pensioners across the country without their grants on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking to Clarence Ford on CapeTalk's Views and News Show, the Black Sash's Thandi Henkerman said pensioners had been experiencing problems since November 2022, when Postbank took over the payments system from the postal office.

"The Postbank system was actually not equipped to deal with the payment of grants and experienced breaches to the system, which resulted in the firewall being breached in December, which led to further glitches."

Henkerman told listeners that the buck ultimately stops with government.

"There is a constitutional obligation to provide social assistance and so it falls on the Department of Social Development to ensure that social assistance is enjoyed by beneficiaries."

Government has indicated that only beneficiaries using the Sassa Postbank gold card were affected and the glitches have since been fixed.