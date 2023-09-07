Alleged July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma set to hear fate on Friday

Mdumiseni Zuma is charged with incitement to commit public violence linked to the burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg.

DURBAN - Judgment in the case of the burning of the Brookside Mall, in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal will be handed down on Friday.

The accused, Mdumiseni Zuma, is charged with incitement to commit public violence linked to the burning of the Brookside Mall.

The incident took place during the widespread looting in the province in July 2021.

Accused July unrest instigator, Mdumiseni Zuma, allegedly encouraged people to burn a mall in the province’s capital city, Pietermaritzburg.

In a video recording, which he captured inside the mall, he can be seen urging people to cause disruption if the mall opened the next day.

This led to the shopping centre being looted and set alight exactly the following day.

However, Zuma later told the court that he did not expect the video to cause such chaos.

The State said the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court was ready to hand down judgment.