Adult's remains found in bushes near Fish Hoek

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police say the remains of an adult have been found between Ou Kaapse Weg and Peers Cave in Fish Hoek on Thursday afternoon.

However, the identity and gender of the partially-clothed skeleton is unclear at this stage.

It's understood that the gruesome discovery was made by forestry officials clearing bushes in the area.

Police say the forensic pathology services officials have since removed the remains to determine who they belong to.

The possible cause of death is also unknown at this stage.