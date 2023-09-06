Zwane fails to appear before Parly to be reprimanded over ethics breach

In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Mosebenzi Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel and benefits.

CAPE TOWN - Former Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has again landed himself in hot water for failing to be at Parliament to be reprimanded for breaching the ethics code.

In March Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel and benefits.

One of Zwane’s recommended sanctions was a public reprimand and apology in the National Assembly, but he failed to attend.

The ethics committee had recommended to the National Assembly penalties against Mosebenzi Zwane for his Gupta-related transgressions and that he be fined the amount of five days’ salary.

It also found Zwane guilty of breaching the code when he appointed advisors who were business associates of the Guptas.

The committee recommended that he must enter an apology in the House for the press statement he issued, which had to be retracted by Cabinet.

But ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said Zwane failure to appear must be dealt with appropriately by parliament.

"I cannot account for his whereabouts when he’s not here in the house. I suggest that find accordingly and act accordingly with all powers vested in you."

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula expressed her disappointment.

"Now he is not here. I am deeply disappointed because Honourable Zwane was here yesterday."

Mapisa-Nqakula said she will now apply her mind and see what the appropriate penalties will be handed to Zwane.