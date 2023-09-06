Treasury defends SOE exemption from reporting irregular expenditure

It says the instruction is not intended to hide fruitless and wasteful expenditure nor to avoid accountability for it.

CAPE TOWN - The National Treasury has been defending in Parliament an exemption granted to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from reporting irregular expenditure in their financial statements.

It says the instruction is not intended to hide fruitless and wasteful expenditure nor to avoid accountability for it.

But not all members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) are convinced, saying the new provision may be used to hide corruption.

The National Treasury has ruffled feathers by issuing an instruction that could make the financial health of public companies appear better on paper.

It’s hoped the change in accounting practice will make it easier for SOEs to lend money and avoid rating downgrades.

The Accountant-General, Shabeer Khan, said this was not an attempt to dodge the reporting of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

"The exemption did not completely remove the disclosure of irregular expenditure. It moved it from the annual financial statements into the annual report."

Detailed submissions will also have to be made to Treasury four times a year.

But Scopa chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said fundamental changes in accounting practices should ideally be endorsed by Parliament.

"The prerogative or the right to issue instruction notes, is not a blank cheque to re-legislate through the back door."

Treasury said those responsible for irregular expenditure would still be held liable if there’s been criminal intent.