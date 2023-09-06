SADC allocates R19m for redevelopment of SA's six busiest land ports

The money will be going towards the preparation phase of the public-private partnership project which includes consulting, feasability studies, traffic, land and bulk infrastructure modelling.

The money will be going towards the preparation phase of the public-private partnership project which includes consulting, feasibility studies, traffic, land and bulk infrastructure modelling.

This was announced during a joint media briefing on Wednesday by the Department of Home Affairs, SA Revenue Service, Border Management Control and the Development Bank of South Africa.

Legal firms, Bowmans and Ernest and Young Attorneys, have been roped in as transaction partners for this multi-billion rand development programme.

Partner at Bowmans, Wandisile Mandlana, said the firm's role was to ensure the bankability of the project, that it delivered value for money for the government and that procurement was conducted fairly.

Mandlana said since this was a public-private partnership, risk must be equally allocated.

"A successful triple P must reside in value for money for government and must transfer as much risk and operational risk to the private sector party."

The Home Affairs Department has already sent out a formal request for proposals.

A technical briefing with interested parties is set to take place on 27 September.