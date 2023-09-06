Religious heads to use election education drive to 'reconfigure SA's future'

The forum's chairperson, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, said that the solution to the country's various issues, such as corruption, crime and poverty are in the hands of citizens.

CAPE TOWN - The Interfaith Forum of South Africa is refusing to stand by while the country continues on a downward spiral.

The forum, which aims to bring the country's religious leaders together, will host a three-day national conference in October to find ways of improving South Africa's situation.

The religious leaders said corruption, crime, poverty, and other social ills plunged South Africa into crisis mode.

The forum's chairperson, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, said they would also embark on an election education drive.

"The solutions to our challenges lie with the citizens of this country. South Africa is our nation [and] it is our responsibility as communities. We have what it takes within us to work together to reconfigure the future of this country."