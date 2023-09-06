Putco says no plans for fuel-related fare hikes; Santaco eyes future increases

Motorists are now forking out R1.71 more for a litre of petrol and R2.76 more for diesel.

CAPE TOWN - Public transport commuters countrywide will be happy to know that this month's massive fuel price increases won't burn any holes in their pockets, at least not for now.

This as the taxi umbrella body, Santaco nationally, and the Putco Bus Company, say the fluctuations in fuel prices have no bearing on when and how they adjust their prices.

Motorists are now forking out R1.71 more for a litre of petrol and R2.76 more for diesel.

Santaco national spokesperson, Rebecca Phala, said that although taxi fare prices were a prerogative of different taxi associations, no decision has been taken by any of them to hike prices anytime soon.

However, Phala said future increases were currently being discussed.

"A lot of people would obviously know that we're currently facing a large number of our vehicles being repossessed by financing institutions because we're not able to meet the monthly monies that are supposed to be paid. So, this hike is coming on the back of those realities for us as an industry."

Putco Bus Company spokesperson, Lindokuhle Xulu, said their ticket prices would only be reviewed in January next year.

"Putco has no plans to increase bus ticket prices for fuel-related reasons, despite the recent hike in fuel prices. Putco will always notify passengers beforehand of any fare-related changes."