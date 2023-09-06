POWERBall results: Tuesday, 5 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 5 September 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 04, 12, 18, 24, 5 PB 12
PowerBall Plus: 12, 26, 36, 38, 48 PB:1
#DrawResults for 05/09/23 are:
