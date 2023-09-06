Mpumalanga CPF member arrested for assaulting boy (8)

The 44-year-old man is accused of violently assaulting the minor with a belt as punishment for allegedly stealing a phone.

JOHANNESBURG - A community policing forum member in Mpumalanga has found himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly assaulting an eight-year-old boy.

It’s understood the child lives a short distance from the home of the CPF member.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Donald Mdhluli, said the boy sustained visible injuries.

Mdhluli said the 44-year-old was later arrested and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday on a charge of assault.

"More charges could possibly be added against the suspect as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the incident of taking the law into one's own hands because vigilantism is not the way to go."