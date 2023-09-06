Go

Mpumalanga CPF member arrested for assaulting boy (8)

The 44-year-old man is accused of violently assaulting the minor with a belt as punishment for allegedly stealing a phone.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
06 September 2023 13:46

JOHANNESBURG - A community policing forum member in Mpumalanga has found himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly assaulting an eight-year-old boy.

The 44-year-old man is accused of violently assaulting the minor with a belt as punishment for allegedly stealing a phone.

It’s understood the child lives a short distance from the home of the CPF member.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Donald Mdhluli, said the boy sustained visible injuries.

Mdhluli said the 44-year-old was later arrested and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday on a charge of assault.

"More charges could possibly be added against the suspect as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the incident of taking the law into one's own hands because vigilantism is not the way to go."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA