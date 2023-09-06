Motsoaledi: DoHA not to blame for the large number of undocumented people in SA

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said there were many undocumented foreigners in the country who did not want to be documented for nefarious reasons.

The minister said there was a public perception blaming Home Affairs for the large number of undocumented people in the country.

Despite the many reported incidents of slow systems that constantly break down at Home Affairs offices across the country, Motsoaledi is adamant that the blame lies elsewhere.

Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria earlier on Wednesday Motsoaledi said that documenting people would not solve the issues associated with the high levels of migration into South Africa.

"If everybody within these borders, regardless of where they come from, is documented, will the problem of housing, jobs, lack of accommodation, will the problems the economy is experiencing come to an end? Obviously not."