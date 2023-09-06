Meyiwa murder trial postponed to Thursday due to new witness statement

The trial against five men accused of the football star's 2014 murder was set to continue in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday but could not proceed due to the late disclosure of a witness statement.

JOHANNESBURG - A witness who was scheduled to appear in the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Wednesday morning will no longer take the stand as the matter has been postponed.

The trial against five men accused of the football star's 2014 murder was set to continue in the Pretoria High Court on but could not proceed due to the late disclosure of a witness statement.

There are delays in the Pretoria High Court.



State advocate George Baloyi told the court that he too received the statement on Tuesday.

The defence asked for the day to read the statement and prepare for the testimony.

The matter was postponed to Thursday.