'I didn’t really think I’d be in the squad' - Boks forward Duane Vermeulen

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok forward Duane Vermeulen has found some of his best form ahead of the Rugby World Cup, starting on Friday but while his value to the team has been evident in the handful of Tests he’s played in 2023, he revealed that he had doubts about his place in the world champions’ squad.

The 37-year-old returned from a long-term injury layoff last year following knee surgery and there were questions about his position with Jasper Wiese and others, such as Elrigh Louw and Evan Roos, gunning for the number 8 jersey.

"I was sitting back home and I didn’t really think I’d be in the squad. Before the squad announcement, I thought there’s some new kids on the block that can really play," said Vermeulen.

Vermeulen admitted that his uncertainty led him to believe that he would play a supporting role behind-the-scenes and in helping the team get ready for their title defence. Fortunately for him, he has looked like the powerful and imposing player that he is at his best and is expected to play a key role in France.

"This is definitely my last [World Cup]. I’m in good spirits and I’m really happy to be here and just looking forward to the tournament and hopefully finishing off everything on a high," Vermeulen said.

The Springboks are intent on kicking off on a winning note at this year's tournament.

The Boks have started their last two campaigns badly, having lost their 2015 opener against Japan as well as the one in 2019 against the All Blacks.

South Africa’s opening game at the World Cup is against a revitalised Scotland team on Sunday at 17:45.