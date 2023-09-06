How global pharmaceutical actors 'bullied' SA with hefty COVID-19 vaccine prices

In 2021, the Health Justice Initiative lodged an application with the Department of Health and south access to COVID-19 vaccine procurement contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - A multi-stakeholder analysis of contracts South Africa entered into for its COVID-19 vaccines has revealed how the country was forced to overpay for the life-saving jabs.

In 2021, the Health Justice Initiative (HJI) lodged an application with the Department of Health seeking access to the contracts.

The application was, however, refused with the department citing “confidential agreements” as the reason.

The HJI then turned to the Pretoria High Court, and it ruled in its favour in August - leaving the department with no option but to hand the contracts over.

So far, the department has handed over four contracts and agreements. And after studying them, the HJI and a multi-stakeholder group had clear analysis of the contents.

They said they found evidence of “pharmaceutical bullying” and “heavy-handedness” on the part of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations.

They added that the terms and conditions are “overwhelmingly one-sided and favour multinational corporations” and that J&J - for example - ultimately charged South Africa $10 a dose; 15% more than what countries in the European Union paid.

The contracts, they further explained, show “how much power was put into the hands of private-sector actors and how few options governments had, when acting alone, in the middle of a pandemic”.