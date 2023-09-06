Home Affairs eyes 6 land ports for high tech to reduce illicit movement of goods

The earmarked ports are namely, Breitbridge, Lebombo, Maseru bridge, Ficksburg, Kopfontein and Oshoek.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs has identified six land ports of entry in South Africa for the installment of technology to help reduce illicit movement of goods and people into the country.

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said this would be a private-public partnership initiative.

Motsoaledi said this development seeks to assist in easing the congestion at the country’s busiest border posts which has a negative effect on the economy.

"We are expecting the prospective company to come and install the latest technology such as gamma ray scanners that each truck can drive through them. Gamma ray technology can pick up anything illicit cigarettes, liquor, paper money and human beings," said Motsoaledi.