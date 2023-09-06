Govt needs to review taxes on fuel price to assist SAns following hike – Cosatu

The trade union federation said there is a need for government's intervention after fuel prices increased on Wednesday, with petrol rising by R1.71 a litre and diesel rising by R2.76.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it believes government should intervene, following September's massive fuel price increase.

At midnight on Wednesday, petrol rose by R1.71 a litre and diesel by R2.76.

Cosatu's Matthew Parks said this is a major blow to all South Africans.

“It comes against the backdrop of the significant rise of inflation over the past year, huge increase in the repo rate, and the massive increase of electricity, transport and fuel prices, yet no workers have received the kind of increases that can help them keep pace with this level of increases.”

READ MORE:

Parks added that change is needed.

“We really hope that government can finally make some movement on this issue. It is a perennial crisis because of the international oil price volatility. We think the major space for government to act is on the 28% of the fuel prices that go to taxes, particularly the Road Accident Fund.

“There’s a need to review the taxes on the fuel price, which is what government promised to do in 2019 and 2022 – yet didn’t do.”

South Africans will certainly be feeling the pinch in the wake of the fuel price increases, among the highest of 2023.

The massive hikes are largely due to an increase in the price of Brent crude oil and the weakening rand/dollar exchange rate.

From Wednesday, those living at the coast will be paying R23.82 for a litre of petrol and those inland will be forking out R24.54.

This means that filling a 50-litre tank will now cost R85.50 more, while for those with diesel vehicles, a litre will now cost between R19.48 and R20,52.