Docking of Lady R in SA waters contravened a number of provisions, panel finds

The three-member independent panel's investigation of the docking of the sanctioned Russian ship in Simons Town came after US Ambassador Reuben Brigety claimed it was used by South Africa to supply weapons to Russia.

CAPE TOWN - The independent panel investigating the docking of the sanctioned Russian cargo ship, Lady R, in South African waters has found that the vessel and those who assisted it contravened a number of provisions.

The panel has also confirmed that the vessel turned off its transponder detection system when it pulled into the Simon's Town naval base in December.

The findings are contained in a five-page executive summary of the investigative report released by the Presidency on Tuesday night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a three-member panel in May to investigate the circumstances of the vessel docking in Cape Town, after the United States (US) ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, alleged that the country was supplying weapons to Russia.

READ MORE:

According to the report summary, Lady R and its helpers contravened laws for the docking of commercial vessels at South African ports, including bypassing customs.

The panel said it was told that Lady R’s automatic identification system transponder was turned off because it was being tracked by foreign intelligence agencies.

The panel found that the equipment it was carrying was not properly packed in containers. Instead, it was offloaded in pallets that were then loaded into empty containers brought to the harbour on the back of trucks.

The panel said it accepted the explanation that the equipment was moved at night to minimise the security risk of it being visible in the daytime’s open pallets.

It said there was no evidence to suggest that anything was loaded onto the vessel once the military equipment was offloaded.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) suggested the ship docked at Simons Town after shipping agents at Ngqura refused to service the ship, given US sanctions against it.

The panel said the equipment it was carrying was ordered by the Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2018, but the delivery was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SANDF said it had no control over the choice of vessel to deliver the goods and because the sanctions on the vessel were not endorsed by the United Nations (UN), it was not binding on South Africa.

The panel said it interviewed 47 people, received 23 written submissions on the matter, and visited the Simon's Town harbour.

Due to the classified nature of the shipment, Ramaphosa says he won’t be releasing the full report.