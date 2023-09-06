CoJ vows to dismantle syndicate selling off its vacant property

Earlier on Wednesday, 20 people were arrested at a vacant property owned by the municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said it was determined to dismantle the deeply entrenched syndicate selling off its abandoned buildings and vacant property.

The building is meant to temporarily house those affected by the Marshalltown fire, which left 77 people dead and at least 50 more injured.

The JMPD said business owners and construction workers were among the 20 people arrested.

They allegedly stripped and used materials from another building owned by the city to erect a wall.

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda told Eyewitness News that a local police officer gave the workers clearance to illegally occupy the plot.

"We are custodians of buildings, so when anything happens, someone has to know what is happening. They're individuals who are responsible for the asset management in the City of Johannesburg so that I can be able to hold the city manager to account and say: 'What are you doing about that?'"

Gwamanda said that there are 188 active cases involving hijacked buildings, 17 of those properties are owned by the city.