CoJ & heritage council to figure purpose for hijacked building gutted by fire

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink says they will be working with the National Heritage Council of South Africa to decide what to do with the city centre building that was gutted by last week’s fatal fire.

More than 70 people - including 12 children - were killed in the blaze, which ripped through a five-story city-owned building that had been hijacked by illegal occupiers.

The building was erected in 1954, though, and originally housed the Central Pass Office, from where passes were issued under apartheid.

And of what will ultimately happen to it, Brink says the building has heritage value for both the city and the country.

“We will be working with the heritage council as well. Already from our side we had our structural engineers in that closed the building and sealed the building for us. But it’s still early stages for us to indicate what will be happening to the building.

“But as the mayor indicated, we need to really relook at it, what it is that we can do still to somehow preserve it, but I guess that’s where the heritage council will be clear in terms of processes going forward,” said Brink.

At the same time, Brink said a commission inquiry looking into last week’s deadly fire in Marshalltown would provide guidance on how to address the issue of hijacked buildings.

The commission of inquiry established by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will investigate the cause of the fire and who should be held responsible.

Brink said the outcome of the probe would depend on the terms of reference – which are yet to be finalised.

