Attacking judiciary without proof erodes public confidence in courts - Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says attacking the judiciary without evidence undermines public confidence in the courts.

He added that this also interfered with the functioning of the courts.

Responding to a question from the African Independent Congress in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he would be meeting with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to reinforce the independence of the judiciary.

South Africa’s courts and judges are frequently being attacked by people who believe they are biased towards certain individuals, particularly when judgments don't go their way.

Ramaphosa said while freedom of expression is acknowledged in a democracy, it should not be used to undermine constitutional order and erode the public's trust in the judiciary.

The president said the executive would ensure the judiciary does work without interference.

“This is something we find sacrosanct and it’s irrevocable on our side; the support that we should give our judiciary.”

Ramaphosa said several proposals were being considered to ensure the independence of the judiciary.

“The executive has no wish whatsoever to interfere with the work of the judiciary. It has no wish whatsoever to stop the judiciary from executing its task.”

Ramaphosa said those who felt aggrieved by the conduct of the judiciary should approach relevant judicial bodies to lodge a complaint.