'Apology not enough': Rise Mzansi to Postbank over SASSA grant payout glitches

This is as SASSA grant beneficiaries have faced difficulties with trying to withdraw their funds due to Postbank's technical glitches.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance said it had been inundated with complaints from desperate South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries, struggling to withdraw their funds due to Postbank's technical glitches.

Problems at ATMs and retailers prevented millions of recipients from withdrawing their money on Tuesday.

The party said the situation was particularly worrying because Tuesday was allocated for the payment of old age grants, and many seniors were forced to return home empty-handed, after queuing for hours in the wind, rain and cold.

DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Social Development Alexandra Abrahams said Wednesday is allocated for disability grants, and during the day, indications were that the glitches were persisting.

““The Postbank has indicated that Sassa gold card holders can access their grants via the South African Postal offices however, many SA postal office in branches have closed down across the country leaving the few open branches overwhelmed with the current situation."

Postbank issued an apology and said while technicians were trying to resolve the system crash, it could not say when that would happen.

But, political party RISE Mzansi's Esther Padi said apologies were not good enough as many families were forced to go to bed hungry last night.

"It is unacceptable to allow our elderly people to wait the whole day and for their grant money and still go back home empty-handed. We have seen over the months that Postnet has failed dismally to be able to provide this process and Sassa as well as is not even getting close to figuring out how to preserve the dignity of our people.”