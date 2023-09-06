ANC, IFP & NFP most affected by political killings in KZN, says Cele

Investigations by the inter-ministerial committee looking into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal have revealed the African National Congress (ANC), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP ) and National Freedom Party (NFP) are the most affected by political killings.

The committee briefed the media in Durban, on Wednesday afternoon following its meeting on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal has seen deadly political violence recently.

Last month, there were four different shooting incidents of politicians in the province alone.



The committee was mandated by President Cyril Ramphosa back in July 2018 to look into political killings.

This was also after the death of ANC councillor Sindiso Magaqa, who was shot and later died in hospital.

Committee chairperson, Police Minister Bheki Cele, said the killings are dominating three parties in KZN.

“From the 52 murder cases of councillors, 31 ANC councillors were killed while 14 were from the IFP. The NFP lost 4 of its councillors while the EFF and ACDP lost 2 and one respectively, while 52 councillors have been gunned down since 2011 to date.”



Cele added that 103 officials working in municipalities as office bearers and political office were killed in KZN alone.

