'We'll be back in three days' - residents in hijacked JHB building to be evicted

Kayleen Morgan | MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene and Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku accompanied members of JMPD and SAPS into Vannin Court, a well-known hijacked building in Hillbrow. The building is a well-known hijacked building that criminals use to seek refuge and evade police. It has no access to running water or electricity and is covered in waste.