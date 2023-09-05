WATCH: Lira takes the stage for the first time since having a stroke

The talented vocalist had a stroke in early 2022 while performing in Germany. As a result, she had trouble speaking, which affected her capacity to communicate.

JOHANNESBURG - Fans were in tears after the South African artist Lira, real name Lerato Moipone Molapo, gave a stunning surprise performance over the weekend.

The Something Inside So Strong singer had a stroke in early 2022 while she was performing in Germany. As a result, she had trouble speaking, which affected her capacity to communicate.

Despite having voice damage, Lira is recovering well and posting updates on social media.

She recently performed in front of a crowd for the first time since she suffered a stroke more than a year ago.

Over the past weekend, the award-winning singer performed at the RMB Starlight Classics in Johannesburg.

She was merely a guest at the event, but she was eventually talked into singing with Sunnyboy Vincent Dladla and Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha.

Following her performance, she took to Instagram and said "This was so surreal. I was keen to try - but I did it 🥰👌🏾. I had the awesome voices of @sunnyboy.dladla and @masabanececiliarangwanasha who supported me. There’s still a long way to go before I can sing on my own , let alone sing at a full concert- but this a very positive step in my recovery. I’ve been singing to loosen up my tongue, it has helped to speak better and I do it as part of my recovery."

Her fans expressed delight at the artist's post.

Lira can now sing again 😭😭😭😭😭😭



NO ONE CAN TELL ME ANYTHING ABOUT GOD😭😭😭 ' Ma’Ndlovu (@kekeletso_Ma) September 3, 2023