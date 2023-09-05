Tshwane metro says water towers taking strain due to prolonged power cuts

The metro’s Lindela Mashigo said reservoir levels were critically low.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa continues to endure rolling power cuts, the City of Tshwane’s water supply is now at risk of running dry.

Large parts of Pretoria have been without water since the weekend.



While Eskom has implemented stage 6 load shedding to avoid a possible collapse of the electricity grid, the metro says their water towers are now taking strain due to the prolonged power cuts.

This as warmer temperatures in the capital have caused an increase in demand for water.

"Technicians from both Rand Water and the city are working on improving the supply to Klapperkop and Karina street reservoirs, which are currently struggling to maintain satisfactory levels. The above supply Sunnyside, Acadia and parts of Waterkloof Ridge."

Mashigo has urged residents to reduce their consumption.

"It is important for the customers to adhere to this clarion call and avoid the system from being strained and ultimately resulting in a water outage."