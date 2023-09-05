Stronger manufacturing and mining performance helped boost GDP
GDP grew by 0.6% compared to the reserve bank's estimate of 0.4%.
JOHANNESBURG - The expansion of the economy beat several forecasts that predicted GDP (gross domestic product) growth would come in far below half a percent.
Earlier on Tuesday, Stats SA announced stronger-than-expect results.
A stronger performance from manufacturing and mining helped boost the economy.
Stats SA’s Bokang Vumbukani-Lepolesa said all three aggregate sectors - primary, secondary and tertiary – recorded growth.
“Manufacturing production expanded by 2.2%, mainly pushed higher by petroleum, chemical products, rubber & plastic products. The finance industry edged higher by 0.7%, boosted by financial intermediation, insurance and real estate services.”
But Vumbukani-Lepolesa said not all industries had a good second quarter.
“Four industries recorded a decline in economic activity. These include construction, trade, electricity, gas and water, and transport, storage and communication. After 18 months of consistent growth, the transport, storage & communication industry stumbled, declining by 1.9%.”