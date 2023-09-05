Steve Motale hoisted to helm of CoJ's broadband company that's up for R900m

The City of Joburg's Metropolitan Trading Company is the same entity at the centre of the tussle between the ANC and the Patriotic Alliance following its removal from the ANC’s control in the Joburg council, to that of PA Deputy President Kenny Kunene.

JOHANNESBURG - Former newspaper editor and now Patriotic Alliance (PA) spokesperson Steve Motale has resurfaced as the new board chairperson of the City of Johannesburg’s Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC).

This is the same fibre infrastructure company at the centre of the tussle between the African National Congress (ANC) and the PA, following its removal from the ANC’s control in the Joburg council to that of PA Deputy President Kenny Kunene.

Motale’s appointment is seen as a move to pave the way for the sale of the entity, with a price tag of R900 million attached by the city.

However, industry experts believe the company to be worth over R2 billion.

Motale was appointed alongside Fees Must Fall activist and an accused in the July 2021 unrest, Bonginkosi Khanyile. The new board is expected to finalise the sale of the lucrative but little-known municipal entity that controls and owns the city’s broadband network.

Other directors include Patricia Jacobs, Marilise Francis, Jacques Watson, Sihle Ngubane, Lloyd Saile, and Myrtle Williams, who will join the company’s chief financial officer Rajen Chetty.

The latter was appointed to the role during Dr Mpho Phalatse’s tenure as mayor, and he will work alongside acting CEO Tshepo Makola, who has been previously implicated in alleged procurement irregularities.

This board, appointed on 29 August, is the third one in six months to look after the entity since the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and PA coalition took over control of the City of Johannesburg in February this year.

Motale told Eyewitness News it’s still early days for him to set out his vision for the board.

“We haven’t been inducted as yet. I will however communicate plans for the entity with you once they are settled and have acclimatised,” he told Eyewitness News via a WhatsApp message.

The previous board led by William Mathamela was “relieved of its duties” just three months after its appointment.

Some of the former board members told Eyewitness News their removal followed a late-night council decision to move the MTC from the economic development portfolio, led by the ANC's Nomoya Mnisi, to Kunene’s Department of Transport.

The city has not explained how and why fibre infrastructure is a competence of the Department of Transport. But Eyewitness News understands that the placement of MTC under PA control is part of the pre-coalition deal between the ANC and the PA.

It seems like the former board's fate was sealed at a breakfast meeting in April.

Eyewitness News has also learnt that the two-hour meeting at the Riboville Hotel - which saw Kunene and business associate Rowan Chetty, joined by Joburg’s Finance MMC Dada Morero and Economic Development’s Mnisi as well as the board members - was meant to iron out differences between the political players relating to the pending sale of the entity.

The entity has the potential to score its owners billions of rands through projects linked to the running of the city’s broadband infrastructure.

It’s understood that in between sips of tea, coffee, orange juice, and nibbles of nuts and biltong, Kunene’s associate took on the board members for their slow pace of finalising the multi-million rand contract.

Said one former board member: “How do we agree to sell off the core business of the entity? It simply made no sense to us".

"They still can't explain how [the MTC[ is an IT company and is now selling off its infrastructure. Labour is also incredibly unhappy about the MTC executive’s handling of this matter,” added the insider.

Rowan was formally linked to BWired, a broadband company that previously held this very contract alongside Ericsson. However, that contract was found to be irregular and was ultimately terminated.

Morero also claimed Rowan is a well-known associate of Kunene’s, citing this as a conflict and cause for concern.

“This thing has a lot of conflict, the only problem is that when it was awarded, we were almost out of government. The only thing we did was approve the BOT [build-operate-transfer contract] in council, which is the build, operate and transfer aspect, as the ANC in council then. In terms of going forward it was then managed at MTC. And they also fast-tracked it after 2021 because they [PA] were part of the coalition,” explained Morero.

Mnisi, who arrived 45 minutes late for the meeting, refused to comment when asked about a meeting.

However, Morero confirmed attending the meeting, telling Eyewitness News it was called at the behest of Kunene, and encouraged by the political management group in charge of managing the relationship between the coalition partners.

“At that point, the board had been very clear that there were a lot of irregularities, in terms of how this broadband issue was dealt with by MTC,” Morero told Eyewitness News.

The Finance MMC said the board raised several concerns, including how a service level agreement (SLA) was put together, as it failed to include some of the clauses set out by council when it initially approved the sale.

Morero said the directors were also worried about how the “asset”, internet infrastructure, would be returned to the city, when the 12-year contract was over.

“The board was saying you can’t do this thing without those issues being included, otherwise they will not be acting in the best interest of the city if they continue with such an SLA… then there was a to-and-fro in the discussions,” said Morero.

He said Kunene had agreed with the former board at the meeting.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie denied wrongdoing on their part. He said the storm over the MTC was part of a fight within the ANC at regional level, led by Morero, and the provincial leadership, led by Panyaza Lesufi.

McKenzie, however, did confirm a link between himself and Mashudu Tshivhase, who is linked to one of the directors at Digital Wavelength Investment, but claimed there was a legitimate backstory behind it.

“These guys were asking me for money around 2010/2011 for a business they wanted to start, I think a virtual film network, they wanted me to invest in it. I liked the idea… I said this sounds like a good idea, let’s form a company. I will invest after the investment company in my company okayed it.”

He said in the long run, he was advised against pursuing the idea, and ended up abandoning it without following up on the proposed partnership. This is despite of the pair appearing as co-directors in a company.

However, some in the ANC have dismissed suggestions it’s an internal fight, instead labelling this as a fallout between partners that had long established a working relationship.

They believe it’s a faceoff between the PA and Morero, accusing the regional leader of going after the PA for his own personal interests.

Morero, however, told Eyewitness News that he took a stand against numerous issues around MTC based on principle. He added that when the SLA for the contract is finalised, he would scrutinise it to ensure residents of the city benefit from the contract.

While the contract has already been signed, council is waiting on the city for the transaction to be finalised.

Rowan is yet to respond to questions from Eyewitness News. They will be included upon receipt.