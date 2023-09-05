Go

State witness directly implicates one of the accused in Senzo Meyiwa's murder

A man who lived with Bongani Ntanzi before his arrest has been testifying in the trial against the five men accused of murdering the football star.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continued in the Pretoria High Court on 1 August 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continued in the Pretoria High Court on 1 August 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
05 September 2023 18:51

JOHANNESBURG - A State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has given explosive testimony in the Pretoria High Court, directly implicating one of the accused.

A man who lived with Bongani Ntanzi before his arrest has been testifying in the trial against the five men accused of murdering the football star.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

The State believes the men in the dock killed Meyiwa in a robbery gone wrong.

It’s been an afternoon of dramatic twists and turns in the Pretoria High Court as Jack Buthelezi, a man who has described himself as a brother to Bongani Ntanzi, gave testimony.

Initially, he dropped a bombshell on a conversation he had with Ntanzi in a police car, after Ntanzi’s appearance at a court in Rustenburg.

"Again that I've been arrested for a matter where he had killed Meyiwa in Vosloorus. We were at a party together with Mapisa and friends."

But during cross-examination, Buthelezi clarified what exactly Ntanzi said to him, making a complete about-turn.

"He said it is being alleged that I killed Senzo."

Buthelezi said that after the conversation, he gave Ntanzi R500 to buy toiletries and Ntanzi turned the other way and started crying.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA