Service delivery, Cabinet audits & BRICS Summit among topics for Ramaphosa's Q&A

The three-hour hybrid plenary session set for Tuesday afternoon, will mark the second last time that President Cyril Ramaphosa appears in the National Assembly before the end year.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday to face some tough questions from members of Parliament (MPs) after more than two months recess for Parliament.

The president will appear in a hybrid plenary session at 2pm and can expect questions on lifestyle audits for his Cabinet ministers.

He is also expected to address attacks on the judiciary and how he plans to protect the courts from attacks from certain sectors of society.

The session will mark Ramaphosa’s second last appearance in the NA before the end of the year.

The scheduled three-hour session for questions will cover a range of matters from service delivery, lifestyle audits for Cabinet, and the recent BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit that was hosted in Johannesburg in August.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen will also ask Ramaphosa whether he will make a policy decision to support and expedite the devolution of passenger rail to metros like Cape Town, considering the taxi strike that interrupted schooling and workers' ability to report for duty.

While issues around the Lady R investigation, as well as recent findings on Phala Phala, which cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing, are not on the question paper, the president can expect to face several related supplementary questions from MPs.