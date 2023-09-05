Senzo Meyiwa trial: Forensic officer admits to guessing in his initial testimony

Warrant Officer Thabo Mosia was back on the witness stand on Tuesday for further cross-examination.

JOHANNESBURG - A forensic police officer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has admitted to guessing when he gave his initial testimony before the Pretoria High Court.

Mosia was the first forensic officer to process the scene of Meyiwa’s murder in October 2014.

Meyiwa was shot while at the home of his celebrity girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus on the East Rand.

Lawyer for the fifth accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, pointed out several discrepancies in the testimony given by Warrant Officer Thabo Mosia on his movements on the day before and after Senzo Meyiwa was killed and the details he recorded in his police pocketbook.

"I just want to get clarity on this discrepancy from your evidence-in-chief that you said you went back to the scene at 6. Do you understand that?"

Mosia told the court that when he was preparing to give testimony, he did not have his pocketbook and so he was not certain of the times that had been written down.

"I was just guessing."

Mosia told the court that the records in his pocketbook about when exactly he left and returned to the crime scene may be mistaken.