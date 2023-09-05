Go

SA economy expands by 0.6% in Q2 of 2023 - Stats SA

The growth in the country’s GDP marks the economy’s second consecutive gain.

FILE: Manufacturing and finance were among the six industries that showed substantial growth between April and June. Picture: kagenmi/123rf.com
05 September 2023 12:31

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has announced that the economy grew by 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, extending its gains for a second consecutive time.

Manufacturing and finance were among the six industries that showed substantial growth between April and June.

A drop in productivity in the transport and communication sectors were the biggest drag on the economy.

Stats SA released the latest gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Tuesday.

