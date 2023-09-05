SA economy expands by 0.6% in Q2 of 2023 - Stats SA

The growth in the country’s GDP marks the economy’s second consecutive gain.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has announced that the economy grew by 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, extending its gains for a second consecutive time.

Manufacturing and finance were among the six industries that showed substantial growth between April and June.

READ: SA economy expanded by 0.4% in Q1 of 2023 - Stats SA

A drop in productivity in the transport and communication sectors were the biggest drag on the economy.

Stats SA released the latest gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Tuesday.