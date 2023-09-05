Ramokgopa says he can't guarantee there won't be power cuts during RWC

Minister in the Presidency for Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefed the media on the performance of the grid on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency for Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said he can’t make any promises that load shedding won’t put a dampener on the Rugby World Cup this year.

This is on the back of a jump to stage 6 load shedding from Tuesday.

The jump comes as a result of an increase in planned maintenance coupled with the loss of a further two generation units on Monday.

The minister said on Tuesday that they’d decided to ramp up maintenance to ensure the long-term sustainability of the grid and this was a risk they run in the short term.

Asked about whether load shedding would be suspended for the upcoming World Cup he said he couldn’t guarantee as much.

"How we manage the system is devoid of the major events. We really want to protect the system and improve generation capacity. I’d like to say to the general public there won't be periods of load shedding during that time but load shedding, remember, is an instrument available at the disposal of the system operator to make sure you address demand and generation and for as long as demand exceeds generation there is going to be load shedding."