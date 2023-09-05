Ramaphosa says Mkhwebane's plan to return to work 'misconceived'

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the president’s office has explained that his position is that the proceedings have yet to be completed and will only be finalised after the National Assembly votes on whether she should be removed.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s plans to return to work on Tuesday as "misconceived".

In a post on X on Monday, Mkhwebane indicated she intended on returning to the office on Tuesday, maintaining that with the Section 194 committee of inquiry into her fitness to hold office now wrapped up, her suspension had expired and saying she had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to advise him as much.

But the president has written back, saying the National Assembly still has to vote on her removal and that the proceedings will only be concluded after that.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the president’s office has explained that his position is that the proceedings have yet to be completed and will only be finalised after the National Assembly votes on whether she should be removed.

The statement also points to his response to Mkhwebane, in which he’s further described her interpretation of the situation as "wrong" and her intention to return to office as “misconceived”.

He said she had "no right or entitlement in law to return to office" until the vote.

He further slammed the late hour at which she wrote to him to advise him of her plans to go back to work, labelling it "unjustifiable on any basis" and saying she was advised last month already that the committee had wrapped up its part of the process and that its report would be tabled in the National Assembly.

In the meantime, Mkhwebane did go to her office on Tuesday briefly but her protectors were apparently barred from escorting her in and she has since left.