Ramaphosa says CoCT cannot act independently of national laws

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said calls by the Democratic Alliance (DA) for the devolution of transport to be controlled by the Cape Town metro are “secessionist”.

He added that the City of Cape Town can’t act independently of national laws.

DA leader John Steenhuisen had asked Ramaphosa whether there were any plans to expedite the “devolution” of transport powers to competent metros.

"Those who call for this type of devolution are essentially saying we want to be separate; we want to be secessionist, we want to be completely different."

Responding to the recent taxi strike - which saw clashes between the two spheres of government - Ramaphosa said Cape Town applied the laws differently.

"And there was there was a very strong view that when it came to Cape Town the applicability thereof was different and, in the end, as it appeared so many taxis were being impounded."