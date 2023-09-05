Ramaphosa defends Zuma release from jail, says it was in line with Constitution

Jacob Zuma was released last month after returning to the Estcourt Correctional Centre for just two hours after being ordered by the court to complete his contempt of court sentence, for which he was previously released on medical parole.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the release of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, from jail by using his presidential powers to remit Zuma’s sentence.

During the president’s question time in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, accused the African National Congress (ANC) of again snubbing the rule of law.

The constitutional provision used to set Zuma free will benefit over 9,000 criminals.

"About 6,500 of these criminals will go back to criminality and you know it. Do you feel comfortable Mr President that innocent citizens will now suffer, just because you again put the interest of the ANC ahead of the rule of law?"

Ramaphosa was curt in his response, saying he’d done nothing untoward.

"It was not in contravention of our Constitution, it was very much in line with what our Constitution says."