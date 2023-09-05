Ramaphosa defends SA's support for Iran, Saudi Arabia joining BRICS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended South Africa’s support of Iran and Saudi Arabia joining the BRICS bloc of countries, despite their human rights and gender equality track record.

He’s told Parliament that government’s foreign policy is based on South Africa’s human rights values.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen challenged Ramaphosa on the matter in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, where he was answering questions.

President Ramaphosa said that despite being the smallest economy in the bloc, South Africa derived great economic benefit from its BRICS membership.

Steenhuisen, however, questioned South Africa’s association with some of the body’s newest members.

"By aligning South Africa with so-called members of your club, you are standing with autocrats and dictators while sacrificing the principles enshrined in our own Constitution."

But Ramaphosa said South Africa did not intend to make enemies of any country.

"We do not have a holier than thou type of approach. We actually communicate very clearly what our policies are."

Ramaphosa said South Africa wielded significant influence around the world, and it’s not shy to articulate the importance of human rights.