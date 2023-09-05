No taxi-related strike in Cape Town, says city official

Concerns arose on Tuesday afternoon after pictures started circulating on social media suggesting that minibus taxis were engaging in a blockade of the station deck.

CAPE TOWN - City officials have confirmed that there is no taxi-related strike action taking place in Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith: "Their law enforcement services immediately investigated the matter, and determined that the provincial taxi regulator was in the process of taking action against illegal operators allegedly loading passengers at the entrance to the deck."

Smith said police officers, the city’s law enforcement, metro police and traffic services were on scene and the congestion was being cleared.

He added that no staff was under threat.