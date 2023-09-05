Motorists likely to continue braving higher fuel prices, notes economist

From Wednesday onwards, the fuel price is set to soar by R1.71 per litre, while diesel will increase by R2.76 per litre.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists will be feeling the pinch at the pumps this week with the fuel price set to soar by R1.71 more per litre.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced the fuel price hikes on Monday, with diesel also increasing by R2.76 per litre.

The department's Robert Make explained that higher oil prices, a weak rand-to-dollar exchange rate, and a wage increase for forecourt employees all contribute to the price increases.

"The minister has also approved the salary increase of the forecourt staff in line with the Motor Industry Bargaining Council agreement - this is between 4% to 6%.

"LP gas is increasing mainly due to higher prices of propane and higher freight costs."

The chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University, Hugo Pienaar, said the unstable oil price and rand-dollar exchange rate showed no positive signs for consumers.

"It is very unlikely that the magnitude of these increases will be reversed in the next several months.

"This implies that consumers, to a large extent, have to fork out for these higher prices in the foreseeable future."

The fuel price increases will come into effect on Wednesday.