Mosia back on stand, grilled over picture taken at Senzo Meyiwa murder scene

Warrant Officer Thabo Mosia was back on the witness stand on Tuesday morning after the defence requested that he return.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has continued with its grilling of the first forensic police officer to process the scene of the football star’s murder.

Warrant Officer Thabo Mosia was back on the witness stand on Tuesday morning after the defence requested that he return.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked if he was fit to continue after Mosia complained about being exhausted and drained while giving testimony last month.

Mosia confirmed that he was fit to continue.

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain at the home of his celebrity girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Lawyer for the fourth accused, Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, referred Sergeant Mosia to pictures of the house after Meyiwa was killed.

He pointed out how in her testimony, Zandi Khumalo said a Samsung S4 phone that belonged to Kelly Khumalo was taken by one of the intruders but a phone can be seen in one of the pictures taken by police after the crime.

The picture pointed out by Nxumalo did not make it to the final police photo album but was pulled from the master file.

Nxumalo questioned Mosia on why he ignored this picture.

Nxumalo has argued that this was the phone Khumalo claimed was stolen and he has used this to once again suggest that there was no robbery and no intruders.