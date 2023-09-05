Mkhwebane insists she's still PP, reveals she no longer has state protection

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who has been suspended pending the outcome of a hearing, returned to her office on Tuesday morning despite an inquiry recommendation that she is unfit to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane left her office on Tuesday and went home because she does not have state protection.

Mkhwebane, who has been suspended pending the outcome of a hearing, returned to her office on Tuesday morning despite an inquiry recommendation that she is unfit to hold office.

She has confirmed that she received a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday morning, informing her that she had wrongly interpreted when she could return to office.

But Mkhwebane insists she remains the legitimate head of the Chapter 9 institution following the conclusion of the hearing on Monday.

"So I was saying to the president, what he said in the letter is totally different to what the presidential hearing was saying because the inquiry is complete."

However, although Mkhwebane insists she can still hold office pending the outcome of the hearing, she told the media she has been informed she would not be afforded state protection.

"I'm here just to say that I'm going back home because I've been told I'm not under any protection and if anything should happen to me, the police won't protect me."

Mkhwebane said she will now deal with the inquiry report, which she said was riddled with irregularities.