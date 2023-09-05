Go

Law enforcement officials pounce on hijacked Joburg buildings

The City of Joburg inspection follows last week's fire in Marshalltown, in the metro’s CBD, that claimed the lives of almost 80 people.

Johannesburg Mayoral Committee Member (MMC) for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku. Picture: Twitter/@MTshwaku
Johannesburg Mayoral Committee Member (MMC) for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku. Picture: Twitter/@MTshwaku
05 September 2023 12:24

JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement officials are on Tuesday embarking on an inspection of a hijacked building on Pietersen Street in Johannesburg’s CBD.

One of their stops was Vannin Court, an eight-story building believed to be a haven for criminals.

The operation follows last week's fire in Marshalltown, in the metro’s CBD, that claimed the lives of 77 people.

READ: Joburg CBD fire: Council sitting to fathom the scale of hijacked buildings

The blaze brought into focus the quality of housing in the inner city.

“The security company that was guarding this building abandoned this place because they were owed about R4 million. That's why it was abandoned and then people managed to come in,” said the Johannesburg Mayoral Committee Member for Public Safety - Mgcini Tshwaku.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA