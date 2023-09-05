Lady Gaga, Cotton On Foundation to raise funds in support of mental health in SA

Cotton On, an Australian fashion and lifestyle brand, has partnered with the US-based non-profit Born This Way Foundation, which was established in 2012 by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, to support this cause.

JOHANNESBURG - According to the most recent UNICEF South Africa U-Report survey, 73% of children and youth thought they required mental health support in the previous year, and 38% actively sought assistance.

The results, which were made public as mental health awareness month comes to a close, also revealed that 67% of young respondents offered assistance to a friend in need of mental health help. This corresponds to an increase of 10% on the same question in 2021.

In order to further this cause, Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, founded the US-based non-profit Born This Way Foundation in 2012. They have partnered with Australian fashion and lifestyle company Cotton On to create a revolutionary movement that emphasises mental health, and gives future generations the tools to take action.

"We're honored to join with Cotton On Foundation for our first worldwide campaign highlighting our aim to build a kinder, braver world together," said Lady Gaga.

"As part of our ongoing effort to elevate the experiences of young people around the world, we ask everyone to show kindness to one another, and learn better ways to help one another through this relationship. According to our research, one way we may help one other's mental health is by being friendly to one another."

Since its inception in 2007, the Cotton On Foundation has raised more than $170 million AUD to assist young people around the world.

"Following recent feedback from our team and clients that mental health was becoming more and more important to them, our foundation set out with the goal of assisting 10 million people in gaining access to mental health services. The Born This Way Foundation, an organisation that upholds our beliefs, is a crucial collaborator in realising this objective," Cotton On CEO Peter Johnson said.