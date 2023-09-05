KZN woman accused of killing her cop husband abandons bail bid

Faith Ntombela appeared in the Umlazi Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal woman accused of killing her police officer husband has abandoned her bid for bail.

Faith Ntombela appeared in the Umlazi Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

She is accused of ordering a hit on her husband, Zwakele Ntombela, who was shot and killed outside their Umlazi home in May this year.

Ntombela was arrested for the murder after the hitman confessed.

She appeared wearing a black dress and high heels. The court official smiled as she saw some of her colleagues.

When proceedings started, State prosecutor Khulekani Mzotho said prosecutors were ready to proceed with the bail application.

But the accused’s lawyer said Ntombela had instructed them that she was abandoning her attempts at applying for bail, for now.

Further investigations, including ballistics tests on the murder weapon used, will continue.

The matter returns to court on 9 October.