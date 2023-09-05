Joburg CBD fire: Council sitting to fathom the scale of hijacked buildings

The City of Johannesburg is set to provide details about the hijacking of the Marshalltown building where almost 80 people died due to a fire last Thursday. This while city officials are expected to discuss the auditing of over 20 buildings that were hijacked.

JOHANNESBURG - Details around the Marshalltown building fire will be deliberated during a council sitting by the City of Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The city is expected to provide further details about when exactly the building was hijacked after a lease between the city and the Department of Social Development lapsed.

“After council, we expect the City of Johannesburg mayor to give us concrete reports, dates and stats, and then we will know at which point this became a hijacked building,” said Johannesburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele.

City officials are also expected to discuss the audit of more than 20 hijacked buildings.

“I'm hoping we can get most of that information given to us in writing and also to understand the other buildings that we have.

“How many? I know it's about 26 that we've been given. Those statistics, where are they? So, we can do a proper audit.”