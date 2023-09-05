Illegal Vannin Court residents say they'll leave if they get temporary shelter

Vannin Court is a well-known hijacked building which criminals use to seek refuge and evade police.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents illegally occupying an eight-storey building on Pietersen Street in the Joburg CBD said they would happily leave if they were provided with temporary shelter.

On Tuesday morning, MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene and Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku accompanied members of JMPD and SAPS into Vannin Court, a well-known hijacked building.

The building has no access to running water or electricity and is covered in waste.

It has on numerous occasions been raided where the illegal occupants were evicted.

And while Kunene and Tshwaku inspected the building in April, nothing has been done to date.

Tshwaku explains: "The problem is for us to be able to take the people who have occupied these buildings to the right accommodation. Disaster is waiting to happen again. As we said in April, when me and MMC Kenny came here, this building is condemned."

One woman said that they were recently evicted and told by city officials they would be given temporary shelter.

"The other day they took everybody outside with their things and said they were going to come and take everybody to their places but they didn’t come back, so we decided to go inside again."

Joburg council members met on Tuesday to discuss the issue of hijacked buildings within the city.