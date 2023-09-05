Go

Electricity Minister to deliver load shedding update

The address comes hot on the heels of an abrupt return to Stage 6 power cuts.

The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on 2 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/Kgosientsho_R
05 September 2023 07:40

JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to update the country on the performance of the electricity grid on Tuesday morning.

This happened on the back of a sudden leap to Stage 6 load shedding.

The power utility said the severe stage of load shedding is due to planned maintenance and the loss of two generation units on Monday.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said since Sunday, generating units at both Kriel and Medupi power stations had to be taken offline for repairs.

“In the same period a generating unit at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned to service. The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.”

