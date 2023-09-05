Delays in lifestyle audits for public servants could be detrimental - Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that lifestyle audits for members of his Cabinet and public servants had been delayed and this could be "detrimental" for government.

But Ramaphosa gave MPs the assurance that the audits on those who work for government would be completed shortly.

The president was back in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon to face MPs in his latest question and answer session on a wide range of issues from lifestyle audits to "attacks" on the judiciary.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that in March this year, over 11,000 public servants in national government underwent lifestyle audits.

But Ramaphosa said this process was not entirely complete but his Cabinet, including himself, had given their consent.

"Members of the executive, including myself, submitted all these forms. The implementation of the lifestyle audit was delayed in some extent by the change in service providers. it is anticipated that this project is to be concluded in a short space of time."

But he said that delaying lifestyle audits of public servants could be detrimental to the public service and the minister responsible for state security was addressing this.

"I am one of those who sees the delays in vetting people being quite detrimental to our public service."

Ramaphosa said that lifestyle audits for public servants were a good government measure to ensure clean governance.