Defence on Magudumana's bail verdict: Court must avoid 'Animal Farm' scenario

Nandipha Magudumana is among a dozen people accused of helping Thabo Bester escape from prison while a number of the latter's accomplices are out on bail.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced aesthetics doctor Nandipha Magudumana will spend another week behind bars until the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court rules on her bail application.

Magudumana is among a dozen people accused of helping Thabo Bester escape from a maximum-security prison in Manguang more than a year ago.

A number of Bester’s accomplices are already out on bail.

The court heard the closing arguments in Magudumana’s bail application on Monday, where her defence lawyer, Machini Motloung, and State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko squared off.

Motloung called on the court to apply the law equally among all the accused.

“Your worship, we should also be careful not to have a situation of creating an Animal Farm situation, where some accused will be treated differently but all face the same charges,” he argued.

“Accused 2, for that matter, his bail was not opposed. There are other accused who came later whose bail was also not opposed.”

However, Matlhoko said Magudumana’s plea for bail was not compelling.

“Your lordship, all that I am saying to the court is that the applicant has not satisfied the court in producing evidence that it is in the interest of justice that she be admitted to bail.”